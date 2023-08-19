Yan Gomes -- with an on-base percentage of .200 in his past 10 games, 110 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the Kansas City Royals, with Brady Singer on the mound, on August 19 at 2:20 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) against the Royals.

Yan Gomes Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023

Saturday, August 19, 2023 Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field

Brady Singer

TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Yan Gomes At The Plate

Gomes has 14 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 14 walks while hitting .269.

In 52 of 83 games this year (62.7%) Gomes has had a hit, and in 16 of those games he had more than one (19.3%).

He has gone deep in 9.6% of his games in 2023, and 3% of his trips to the plate.

In 32 games this year (38.6%), Gomes has picked up an RBI, and in 10 of those games (12.0%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 28 of 83 games this year, and more than once 5 times.

Yan Gomes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 40 GP 42 .271 AVG .267 .307 OBP .313 .429 SLG .437 12 XBH 13 4 HR 5 22 RBI 22 31/7 K/BB 31/7 0 SB 1

Royals Pitching Rankings