Kyle Freeland will start for the Colorado Rockies against Andrew Vaughn and the Chicago White Sox on Saturday at 8:10 PM ET.

The favored White Sox have -115 moneyline odds against the underdog Rockies, who are listed at -105. The over/under for the matchup has been listed at 12 runs.

White Sox vs. Rockies Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, August 19, 2023

Time: 8:10 PM ET

TV: SportsNet RM

Location: Denver, Colorado

Venue: Coors Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds White Sox -115 -105 12 -115 -105 - - -

White Sox Recent Betting Performance

The White Sox are favored for the first time in a while, as they have not been the favorite in their last 10 games.

The White Sox and their opponents have combined to hit the over four times in their last 10 games with a total.

The White Sox have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

White Sox Betting Records & Stats

The White Sox have gone 19-15 in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 55.9% of those games).

In games it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter, Chicago has a 19-15 record (winning 55.9% of its games).

Based on this contest's moneyline, the White Sox have an implied win probability of 53.5%.

Chicago has had an over/under set by bookmakers 121 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 53 of those games (53-62-6).

The White Sox have put together a 7-6-0 record ATS this season (covering 53.8% of the time).

White Sox Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 25-33 23-41 19-28 29-45 35-56 13-17

