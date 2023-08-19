At +4000 as of August 19, the Minnesota Vikings aren't among the favorites to win the Super Bowl this season.

Watch the Vikings this season on Fubo!

Vikings Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC North: +280

+280 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +4000

Looking to place a futures bet on the Vikings to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Minnesota Betting Insights

Minnesota compiled a 7-8-1 ATS record last year.

A total of 11 Vikings games last season went over the point total.

Despite sporting a bottom-five defense that ranked second-worst in the (388.7 yards allowed per game) last season, Minnesota put up better results offensively, ranking seventh in the by putting up 361.5 yards per game.

The Vikings posted eight wins at home last season and five on the road.

Minnesota won every game when favored (11-0) but just one as the underdog (1-4).

In the NFC North the Vikings were 4-2, and in the conference as a whole they went 8-4.

Vikings Impact Players

Kirk Cousins had 29 touchdown passes and 14 interceptions in 17 games last year, completing 65.9% of his throws for 4,547 yards (267.5 per game).

Cousins also ran for 97 yards and two TDs.

Click here to read about Cousins' 2023 fantasy outlook!

In the passing game, Justin Jefferson scored eight TDs, hauling in 128 balls for 1,809 yards (106.4 per game).

Should you draft Jefferson in fantasy this year? Click here to learn more!

In 17 games a season ago, K.J. Osborn had 60 receptions for 650 yards (38.2 per game) and five touchdowns.

Is Osborn worth a roster spot in fantasy this year? Click here to do some more research!

In 17 games, Alexander Mattison ran for 283 yards (16.6 per game) and five TDs.

Click here to learn more about Mattison's 2023 fantasy value!

As a tone-setter on defense, Jordan Hicks registered 129 tackles, 2.0 TFL, three sacks, and one interception in 17 games last year.

Bet on Vikings to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Vikings Player Futures

2023-24 Vikings NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Buccaneers - +10000 2 September 14 @ Eagles - +800 3 September 24 Chargers - +2500 4 October 1 @ Panthers - +8000 5 October 8 Chiefs - +600 6 October 15 @ Bears - +6000 7 October 23 49ers - +1000 8 October 29 @ Packers - +6600 9 November 5 @ Falcons - +8000 10 November 12 Saints - +4000 11 November 19 @ Broncos - +5000 12 November 27 Bears - +6000 BYE - - - - 14 December 10 @ Raiders - +8000 15 December 17 @ Bengals - +1100 16 December 24 Lions - +2200 17 December 31 Packers - +6600 18 January 7 @ Lions - +2200

Odds are current as of August 19 at 5:22 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.