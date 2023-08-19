The Chicago White Sox, including Luis Robert (.385 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 60 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Kyle Freeland and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, Saturday at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Rockies.

Luis Robert Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023

Saturday, August 19, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland

Kyle Freeland TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +110)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +240) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: -111)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: -111) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -167)

Looking to place a prop bet on Luis Robert? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Luis Robert At The Plate

Robert leads Chicago with 119 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .561.

Among the qualified batters in MLB action, he ranks 46th in batting average, 84th in on-base percentage, and sixth in slugging.

Robert has gotten a hit in 80 of 115 games this season (69.6%), with more than one hit on 30 occasions (26.1%).

He has homered in 26.1% of his games this season, and 6.6% of his trips to the plate.

Robert has picked up an RBI in 44 games this season (38.3%), with two or more RBI in 15 of those games (13.0%).

He has scored a run in 57 games this season, with multiple runs 16 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Luis Robert Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 53 GP 60 .270 AVG .270 .327 OBP .323 .602 SLG .529 33 XBH 30 16 HR 16 32 RBI 34 53/12 K/BB 84/13 4 SB 12

Rockies Pitching Rankings