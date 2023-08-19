On Saturday, Lenyn Sosa (on the back of going 0-for-3) and the Chicago White Sox play the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Freeland. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Rockies.

Lenyn Sosa Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Kyle Freeland TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Discover More About This Game

Lenyn Sosa At The Plate

Sosa is hitting .127 with three doubles, a home run and a walk.

In eight of 22 games this season, Sosa has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.

He has hit a long ball in one of 22 games, and in 1.4% of his plate appearances.

Sosa has had an RBI in three games this season.

He has scored a run in four of 22 games so far this year.

Lenyn Sosa Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 12 .158 AVG .091 .158 OBP .118 .211 SLG .212 2 XBH 2 0 HR 1 1 RBI 2 10/0 K/BB 6/1 0 SB 0

Rockies Pitching Rankings