On Saturday, August 19, Nico Hoerner's Chicago Cubs (62-59) host Bobby Witt Jr.'s Kansas City Royals (40-84) at Wrigley Field. The first pitch will be thrown at 2:20 PM ET.

The Royals are +155 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the favored Cubs (-190).

Cubs vs. Royals Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, August 19, 2023

Saturday, August 19, 2023 Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET TV: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Probable Pitchers: Justin Steele - CHC (13-3, 3.21 ERA) vs Brady Singer - KC (8-8, 4.91 ERA)

Cubs vs. Royals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Cubs vs. Royals Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Cubs have won 33 out of the 58 games, or 56.9%, in which they've been favored.

The Cubs have played as moneyline favorites of -190 or shorter in just two games this season, which they split 1-1.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Chicago has a 65.5% chance to win.

The Cubs went 2-3 over the five games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Chicago and its opponents combined to go over the total four times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Royals have been victorious in 36, or 32.7%, of the 110 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Royals have come away with a win 11 times in 45 chances when named as an underdog of at least +155 or worse on the moneyline.

The Royals have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 4-6 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Kansas City and its opponents have failed to hit the over four times.

Cubs vs. Royals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Jeimer Candelario 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+190) Dansby Swanson 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+135) Nico Hoerner 1.5 (+165) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+825) 0.5 (+185) Seiya Suzuki 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+200) Cody Bellinger 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+120)

Cubs Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +4000 13th 2nd Win NL Central +160 - 2nd

