How to Watch the Cubs vs. Royals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 19
Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals take the field on Saturday at Wrigley Field against Justin Steele, who is projected to start for the Chicago Cubs. First pitch is set for 2:20 PM ET.
Cubs vs. Royals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, August 19, 2023
- Time: 2:20 PM ET
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: Wrigley Field
Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Cubs are 13th in MLB action with 147 total home runs.
- Chicago ranks 11th in baseball, slugging .418.
- The Cubs' .255 batting average is 10th-best in the majors.
- Chicago is the fifth-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging five runs per game (607 total).
- The Cubs are fourth in baseball with an on-base percentage of .332.
- The Cubs' nine strikeouts per game rank 22nd in the majors.
- The pitching staff for Chicago has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 22nd in MLB.
- Chicago has the 15th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.23).
- The Cubs average baseball's 16th-ranked WHIP (1.284).
Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Cubs will send Steele (13-3) to the mound for his 23rd start of the season. He is 13-3 with a 3.21 ERA and 120 strikeouts in 126 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday, the lefty went five innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, giving up three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- Steele is looking to record his 14th quality start of the season in this matchup.
- Steele will try to build upon an 11-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 5.7 innings per outing).
- He has held his opponents without an earned run in five of his 22 appearances this season.
Cubs Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Cubs Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/12/2023
|Blue Jays
|W 5-4
|Away
|Justin Steele
|Chris Bassitt
|8/13/2023
|Blue Jays
|L 11-4
|Away
|Jameson Taillon
|Hyun-Jin Ryu
|8/15/2023
|White Sox
|L 5-3
|Home
|Kyle Hendricks
|Touki Toussaint
|8/16/2023
|White Sox
|W 4-3
|Home
|Javier Assad
|Mike Clevinger
|8/18/2023
|Royals
|L 4-3
|Home
|Jameson Taillon
|Cole Ragans
|8/19/2023
|Royals
|-
|Home
|Justin Steele
|Brady Singer
|8/20/2023
|Royals
|-
|Home
|Kyle Hendricks
|Jordan Lyles
|8/21/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|Javier Assad
|Reese Olson
|8/22/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|-
|Reese Olson
|8/23/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|Jameson Taillon
|Tarik Skubal
|8/24/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Away
|Justin Steele
|Mitch Keller
