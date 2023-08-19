Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals take the field on Saturday at Wrigley Field against Justin Steele, who is projected to start for the Chicago Cubs. First pitch is set for 2:20 PM ET.

Cubs vs. Royals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, August 19, 2023

Saturday, August 19, 2023 Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cubs are 13th in MLB action with 147 total home runs.

Chicago ranks 11th in baseball, slugging .418.

The Cubs' .255 batting average is 10th-best in the majors.

Chicago is the fifth-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging five runs per game (607 total).

The Cubs are fourth in baseball with an on-base percentage of .332.

The Cubs' nine strikeouts per game rank 22nd in the majors.

The pitching staff for Chicago has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 22nd in MLB.

Chicago has the 15th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.23).

The Cubs average baseball's 16th-ranked WHIP (1.284).

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher

The Cubs will send Steele (13-3) to the mound for his 23rd start of the season. He is 13-3 with a 3.21 ERA and 120 strikeouts in 126 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent time out on Saturday, the lefty went five innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, giving up three earned runs while surrendering six hits.

Steele is looking to record his 14th quality start of the season in this matchup.

Steele will try to build upon an 11-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 5.7 innings per outing).

He has held his opponents without an earned run in five of his 22 appearances this season.

Cubs Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cubs Starter Opponent Starter 8/12/2023 Blue Jays W 5-4 Away Justin Steele Chris Bassitt 8/13/2023 Blue Jays L 11-4 Away Jameson Taillon Hyun-Jin Ryu 8/15/2023 White Sox L 5-3 Home Kyle Hendricks Touki Toussaint 8/16/2023 White Sox W 4-3 Home Javier Assad Mike Clevinger 8/18/2023 Royals L 4-3 Home Jameson Taillon Cole Ragans 8/19/2023 Royals - Home Justin Steele Brady Singer 8/20/2023 Royals - Home Kyle Hendricks Jordan Lyles 8/21/2023 Tigers - Away Javier Assad Reese Olson 8/22/2023 Tigers - Away - Reese Olson 8/23/2023 Tigers - Away Jameson Taillon Tarik Skubal 8/24/2023 Pirates - Away Justin Steele Mitch Keller

