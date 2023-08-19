Salvador Perez and the Kansas City Royals will hit the field against the Chicago Cubs and starter Justin Steele on Saturday. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET at Wrigley Field.

The Cubs are the favorite in this one, at -190, while the underdog Royals have +155 odds to play spoiler.

Cubs vs. Royals Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, August 19, 2023

Saturday, August 19, 2023 Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET TV: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Cubs -190 +155 - - - - - -

Cubs Recent Betting Performance

In five games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Cubs have a record of 2-3.

When it comes to hitting the over, the Cubs and their opponents are 4-6-0 in their last 10 games with a total.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Cubs' last 10 games. In three games in a row, Chicago and its opponent have finished below the over/under, with the average total set by sportsbooks during that span being 9.2 runs.

Cubs Betting Records & Stats

The Cubs have been the moneyline favorite 58 total times this season. They've finished 33-25 in those games.

Chicago has played as moneyline favorites of -190 or shorter in only two games this season, which it split 1-1.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Cubs' implied win probability is 65.5%.

Chicago has had an over/under set by oddsmakers 121 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 63 of those games (63-54-4).

The Cubs have a 5-6-0 record against the spread this season (covering 45.5% of the time).

Cubs Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 33-30 29-29 25-29 37-30 42-40 20-19

