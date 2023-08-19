Andrew Vaughn, with a slugging percentage of .371 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox against the Colorado Rockies, with Kyle Freeland on the hill, August 19 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-2 against the Rockies.

Andrew Vaughn Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023

Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland

Kyle Freeland TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +115)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +100)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +100) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)

Andrew Vaughn At The Plate

Vaughn has 24 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 31 walks while hitting .252.

In 69.6% of his 112 games this season, Vaughn has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 24 multi-hit games.

In 15 games this season, he has gone deep (13.4%, and 3.2% of his trips to the plate).

Vaughn has had at least one RBI in 36.6% of his games this year (41 of 112), with more than one RBI 15 times (13.4%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 45 games this season (40.2%), including three multi-run games (2.7%).

Andrew Vaughn Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 55 GP 57 .265 AVG .240 .333 OBP .301 .475 SLG .378 21 XBH 20 11 HR 4 32 RBI 30 38/15 K/BB 58/16 0 SB 0

Rockies Pitching Rankings