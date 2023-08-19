Andrew Benintendi -- .171 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the Colorado Rockies, with Kyle Freeland on the hill, on August 19 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Rockies.

Andrew Benintendi Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023

Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Stadium: Coors Field

Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland

Kyle Freeland TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Andrew Benintendi At The Plate

Benintendi has 115 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .335.

He ranks 50th in batting average, 60th in on base percentage, and 130th in slugging among the qualifying hitters in MLB.

Benintendi has had a hit in 81 of 109 games this year (74.3%), including multiple hits 29 times (26.6%).

In 109 games played this year, he has hit a homer in just two of them.

Benintendi has had an RBI in 26 games this season (23.9%), including five multi-RBI outings (4.6%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 40.4% of his games this year (44 of 109), he has scored, and in eight of those games (7.3%) he has scored more than once.

Andrew Benintendi Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 51 GP 58 .275 AVG .264 .343 OBP .328 .347 SLG .353 14 XBH 16 0 HR 2 10 RBI 22 37/20 K/BB 32/21 6 SB 5

Rockies Pitching Rankings