Andrew Benintendi vs. Rockies Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 19
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 8:25 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Andrew Benintendi -- .171 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the Colorado Rockies, with Kyle Freeland on the hill, on August 19 at 8:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Rockies.
Andrew Benintendi Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Andrew Benintendi At The Plate
- Benintendi has 115 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .335.
- He ranks 50th in batting average, 60th in on base percentage, and 130th in slugging among the qualifying hitters in MLB.
- Benintendi has had a hit in 81 of 109 games this year (74.3%), including multiple hits 29 times (26.6%).
- In 109 games played this year, he has hit a homer in just two of them.
- Benintendi has had an RBI in 26 games this season (23.9%), including five multi-RBI outings (4.6%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 40.4% of his games this year (44 of 109), he has scored, and in eight of those games (7.3%) he has scored more than once.
Andrew Benintendi Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|51
|GP
|58
|.275
|AVG
|.264
|.343
|OBP
|.328
|.347
|SLG
|.353
|14
|XBH
|16
|0
|HR
|2
|10
|RBI
|22
|37/20
|K/BB
|32/21
|6
|SB
|5
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective 7.1 K/9, the worst in the league.
- The Rockies' 5.49 team ERA ranks 29th across all league pitching staffs.
- Rockies pitchers combine to surrender 174 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (second-most in the league).
- The Rockies will send Freeland (4-13) to the mound for his 24th start of the season. He is 4-13 with a 4.94 ERA and 77 strikeouts through 124 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came on Sunday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when the lefty threw five innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 30-year-old ranks 53rd in ERA (4.94), 53rd in WHIP (1.460), and 58th in K/9 (5.6) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
