In the semifinals of the Western & Southern Open on Saturday, Alexander Zverev (ranked No. 17) meets Novak Djokovic (No. 2).

In this Semifinal matchup against Zverev (+275), Djokovic is favored with -350 odds.

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Alexander Zverev vs. Novak Djokovic Match Information

Tournament: The Western & Southern Open

The Western & Southern Open Round: Semifinals

Semifinals Date: Saturday, August 19

Saturday, August 19 Venue: Lindner Family Tennis Center

Lindner Family Tennis Center Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Court Surface: Hard

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Alexander Zverev vs. Novak Djokovic Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Novak Djokovic has a 77.8% chance to win.

Alexander Zverev Novak Djokovic +275 Odds to Win Match -350 +800 Odds to Win Tournament -100 26.7% Implied Prob. to Win Match 77.8% 11.1% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 50.0% 39.4 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 60.6

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Today's Western & Southern Open Previews & Predictions

Alexander Zverev vs. Novak Djokovic Trends and Insights

Zverev is coming off a 6-2, 6-3 win over No. 32-ranked Adrian Mannarino in Friday's quarterfinals.

In the quarterfinals on Friday, Djokovic defeated No. 9-ranked Taylor Fritz, winning 6-0, 6-4.

Zverev has played 49 matches over the past year (across all court types), and 25.0 games per match (21.9 in best-of-three matches).

Zverev has played 15 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, and 27.4 games per match (24.5 in best-of-three matches).

In the past year, Djokovic has competed in 57 total matches (across all court surfaces), winning 60.1% of the games. He averages 26.2 games per match (22.4 in best-of-three matches) and 10.0 games per set.

On hard courts, Djokovic has played 35 matches and averaged 23.2 games per match (21.8 in best-of-three matches) and 10.0 games per set.

Djokovic has taken down Zverev three times in five meetings. Zverev won their most recent match 7-6, 4-6, 6-3 in the semifinals of the Nitto ATP Finals on November 20, 2021.

Djokovic and Zverev have squared off in 17 total sets, with Djokovic winning 10 of them and Zverev seven.

Djokovic has the upper hand in 167 total games against Zverev, winning 89 of them.

In five head-to-head matches, Zverev and Djokovic have averaged 33.4 games and 3.4 sets per match.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.