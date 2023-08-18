The Chicago Cubs, including Yan Gomes (.121 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Cole Ragans and the Kansas City Royals at Wrigley Field, Friday at 2:20 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-1) against the White Sox.

Yan Gomes Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Cole Ragans

Cole Ragans TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Discover More About This Game

Yan Gomes At The Plate

Gomes is batting .266 with 13 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 14 walks.

In 51 of 82 games this year (62.2%) Gomes has had a hit, and in 15 of those games he had more than one (18.3%).

He has homered in 9.8% of his games this season, and 3% of his trips to the dish.

Gomes has picked up an RBI in 39.0% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 12.2% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in two contests.

In 27 of 82 games this season, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.

Other Cubs Players vs the Royals

Yan Gomes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 39 GP 42 .265 AVG .267 .302 OBP .313 .419 SLG .437 11 XBH 13 4 HR 5 22 RBI 22 30/7 K/BB 31/7 0 SB 1

