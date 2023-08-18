The Colorado Rockies host the Chicago White Sox at Coors Field on Friday at 8:40 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Ryan McMahon and others in this game.

White Sox vs. Rockies Game Info

When: Friday, August 18, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET

Friday, August 18, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado

Coors Field in Denver, Colorado How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM

MLB Props Today: Chicago White Sox

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Vaughn Stats

Andrew Vaughn has 24 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs, 30 walks and 62 RBI (105 total hits).

He has a slash line of .251/.315/.425 so far this year.

Vaughn Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Cubs Aug. 16 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 at Cubs Aug. 15 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Brewers Aug. 13 3-for-4 1 0 0 3 vs. Brewers Aug. 12 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Brewers Aug. 11 2-for-5 0 0 1 2

MLB Props Today: Colorado Rockies

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

McMahon Stats

McMahon has 108 hits with 25 doubles, three triples, 20 home runs and 53 walks. He has driven in 62 runs with five stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .252/.334/.464 so far this season.

McMahon Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Diamondbacks Aug. 16 3-for-5 1 1 2 6 0 vs. Diamondbacks Aug. 15 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0 vs. Diamondbacks Aug. 14 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Dodgers Aug. 12 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Dodgers Aug. 11 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Profar Stats

Jurickson Profar has 24 doubles, two triples, eight home runs, 43 walks and 39 RBI (97 total hits). He has stolen one base.

He has a .241/.320/.370 slash line so far this year.

Profar has picked up at least one hit in two games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .200 with a double.

Profar Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Diamondbacks Aug. 16 1-for-5 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Diamondbacks Aug. 15 1-for-1 0 0 0 1 0 at Dodgers Aug. 13 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 at Dodgers Aug. 11 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Dodgers Aug. 10 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

