The Colorado Rockies and Ezequiel Tovar will square off against the Chicago White Sox and Elvis Andrus on Friday at 8:40 PM ET in the first game of a three-game series at Coors Field.

White Sox vs. Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, August 18, 2023

Explore More About This Game

White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The White Sox have hit 131 homers this season, which ranks 21st in the league.

Chicago is 26th in MLB with a slugging percentage of only .385 this season.

The White Sox have a team batting average of .237 this season, which ranks 24th among MLB teams.

Chicago has scored the 26th-most runs in baseball this season with just 498 (4.1 per game).

The White Sox have an OBP of just .294 this season, which ranks last in MLB.

The White Sox rank 19th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.9 whiffs per contest.

Chicago has a 9.6 K/9 rate this season as a staff, which is best in baseball.

Chicago pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.59 ERA this year, which ranks 22nd in MLB.

White Sox pitchers have a 1.382 WHIP this season, 21st in the majors.

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

The White Sox will hand the ball to Michael Kopech (5-10) for his 23rd start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Saturday, when he gave up four earned runs and allowed five hits in 4 1/3 innings against the Milwaukee Brewers.

He has started 22 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in five of them.

Kopech has 14 starts of five or more innings this season in 22 chances. He averages 5.1 innings per outing.

He has three appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 22 chances this season.

White Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away White Sox Starter Opponent Starter 8/11/2023 Brewers L 7-6 Home Michael Kopech Corbin Burnes 8/12/2023 Brewers L 3-2 Home Jesse Scholtens Brandon Woodruff 8/13/2023 Brewers L 7-3 Home Dylan Cease Freddy Peralta 8/15/2023 Cubs W 5-3 Away Touki Toussaint Kyle Hendricks 8/16/2023 Cubs L 4-3 Away Mike Clevinger Javier Assad 8/18/2023 Rockies - Away Michael Kopech Peter Lambert 8/19/2023 Rockies - Away Jesse Scholtens Kyle Freeland 8/20/2023 Rockies - Away Dylan Cease Chris Flexen 8/21/2023 Mariners - Home Touki Toussaint Luis Castillo 8/22/2023 Mariners - Home Mike Clevinger George Kirby 8/23/2023 Mariners - Home Michael Kopech Bryce Miller

