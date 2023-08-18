Ezequiel Tovar and the Colorado Rockies will look to outdo Luis Robert and the Chicago White Sox at Coors Field on Friday at 8:40 PM ET.

The White Sox are -105 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the favorite Rockies (-115). The total for the contest is listed at 12 runs.

Rep your team with officially licensed White Sox gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

White Sox vs. Rockies Odds & Info

Date: Friday, August 18, 2023

Friday, August 18, 2023 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Rockies -115 -105 12 -110 -110 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

White Sox Recent Betting Performance

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the White Sox have posted a mark of 5-5.

In their last 10 games with an over/under, the White Sox and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total four times.

Oddsmakers have not posted a runline in any of the White Sox's past 10 games.

Explore More About This Game

White Sox Betting Records & Stats

The White Sox have been chosen as underdogs in 82 games this year and have walked away with the win 28 times (34.1%) in those games.

Chicago has entered 74 games this season as the underdog by -105 or more and is 25-49 in those contests.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the White Sox have a 51.2% chance of pulling out a win.

Chicago's games have gone over the total in 52 of its 120 chances.

In 13 games with a line this season, the White Sox have a mark of 7-6-0 against the spread.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

White Sox Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 25-33 23-40 19-28 29-44 35-55 13-17

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.