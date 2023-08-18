Friday's game that pits the Colorado Rockies (46-75) against the Chicago White Sox (48-73) at Coors Field is expected to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-4 in favor of the Rockies. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET on August 18.

The Rockies will look to Peter Lambert (2-4) against the White Sox and Michael Kopech (5-10).

White Sox vs. Rockies Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, August 18, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET

Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado

Coors Field in Denver, Colorado How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM

White Sox vs. Rockies Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Rockies 6, White Sox 5.

Total Prediction for White Sox vs. Rockies

Total Prediction: Under 12 runs

Explore More About This Game

White Sox Performance Insights

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the White Sox have posted a mark of 5-5.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Chicago and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total four times.

Bookmakers have not posted a runline in any of the White Sox's past 10 matchups.

The White Sox have been underdogs in 82 games this season and have come away with the win 28 times (34.1%) in those contests.

Chicago has a win-loss record of 24-46 when favored by +100 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the White Sox have a 50% chance of walking away with the win.

The offense for Chicago is No. 26 in baseball scoring 4.1 runs per game (498 total runs).

The White Sox have pitched to a 4.59 ERA this season, which ranks 22nd in baseball.

