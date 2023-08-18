Patrick Wisdom vs. Royals Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 18
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 7:23 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Patrick Wisdom is back in action for the Chicago Cubs versus Cole Ragans and the Kansas City RoyalsAugust 18 at 2:20 PM ET.
He returns to action for the first time since August 13, when he went 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBI against the Blue Jays.
Patrick Wisdom Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Royals Starter: Cole Ragans
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Looking to place a prop bet on Patrick Wisdom? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Cubs Injury Report
|Cubs vs Royals Betting Trends & Stats
|Cubs vs Royals Player Props
|Cubs vs Royals Pitching Matchup
Patrick Wisdom At The Plate
- Wisdom has seven doubles, a triple, 20 home runs and 28 walks while hitting .197.
- Wisdom has gotten at least one hit in 42.9% of his games this season (33 of 77), with at least two hits 10 times (13.0%).
- He has homered in 22.1% of his games in 2023, and 7.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Wisdom has an RBI in 21 of 77 games this season, with multiple RBI in 12 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 31 of 77 games this year, and more than once 7 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Patrick Wisdom Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|41
|.167
|AVG
|.222
|.289
|OBP
|.290
|.500
|SLG
|.500
|12
|XBH
|16
|11
|HR
|9
|21
|RBI
|19
|41/17
|K/BB
|58/11
|2
|SB
|2
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The eight strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Royals pitching staff ranks 27th in the league.
- The Royals' 5.16 team ERA ranks 28th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Royals pitchers combine to rank 21st in baseball in home runs given up (152 total, 1.2 per game).
- Ragans (3-4 with a 4.21 ERA and 51 strikeouts in 47 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Royals, his fifth of the season.
- The lefty last appeared on Saturday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he threw five innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- In 21 games this season, the 25-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.21, with 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .241 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.