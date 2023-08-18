Patrick Wisdom is back in action for the Chicago Cubs versus Cole Ragans and the Kansas City RoyalsAugust 18 at 2:20 PM ET.

He returns to action for the first time since August 13, when he went 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBI against the Blue Jays.

Patrick Wisdom Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023

Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

Stadium: Wrigley Field

Royals Starter: Cole Ragans

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Patrick Wisdom At The Plate

Wisdom has seven doubles, a triple, 20 home runs and 28 walks while hitting .197.

Wisdom has gotten at least one hit in 42.9% of his games this season (33 of 77), with at least two hits 10 times (13.0%).

He has homered in 22.1% of his games in 2023, and 7.7% of his trips to the dish.

Wisdom has an RBI in 21 of 77 games this season, with multiple RBI in 12 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 31 of 77 games this year, and more than once 7 times.

Patrick Wisdom Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 41 .167 AVG .222 .289 OBP .290 .500 SLG .500 12 XBH 16 11 HR 9 21 RBI 19 41/17 K/BB 58/11 2 SB 2

Royals Pitching Rankings