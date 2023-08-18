Luis Robert and his .385 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (57 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Chicago White Sox against the Colorado Rockies and Peter Lambert on August 18 at 8:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Cubs.

Luis Robert Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

  • Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Rockies Starter: Peter Lambert
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +130)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: -110)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -139)

Luis Robert At The Plate

  • Robert leads Chicago in slugging percentage (.567) and total hits (119) this season.
  • Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 39th, his on-base percentage ranks 76th, and he is sixth in the league in slugging.
  • Robert will look to extend his nine-game hitting streak. He's batting .353 with two homers during his last outings.
  • Robert has picked up a hit in 70.2% of his 114 games this year, with multiple hits in 26.3% of them.
  • Looking at the 114 games he has played this year, he's homered in 30 of them (26.3%), and in 6.7% of his trips to the plate.
  • Robert has had an RBI in 44 games this season (38.6%), including 15 multi-RBI outings (13.2%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
  • He has scored in 50.0% of his games this year (57 of 114), with two or more runs 16 times (14.0%).

Other White Sox Players vs the Rockies

Luis Robert Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
53 GP 59
.270 AVG .275
.327 OBP .328
.602 SLG .538
33 XBH 30
16 HR 16
32 RBI 34
53/12 K/BB 83/13
4 SB 12

Rockies Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective 7.2 K/9, the worst in the league.
  • The Rockies' 5.52 team ERA ranks 29th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Rockies pitchers combine to allow the second-most home runs in baseball (173 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Lambert gets the start for the Rockies, his seventh of the season. He is 2-4 with a 5.46 ERA and 51 strikeouts through 59 1/3 innings pitched.
  • His last appearance came on Sunday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when the right-hander went six innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
  • The 26-year-old has an ERA of 5.46, with 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 20 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .270 batting average against him.
