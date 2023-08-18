Gavin Sheets vs. Rockies Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 18
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Gavin Sheets -- with a slugging percentage of .440 in his past 10 games, including one home run -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the Colorado Rockies, with Peter Lambert on the mound, on August 18 at 8:40 PM ET.
In his last game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Cubs.
Gavin Sheets Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Rockies Starter: Peter Lambert
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)
Gavin Sheets At The Plate
- Sheets is hitting .219 with six doubles, nine home runs and 22 walks.
- Sheets has gotten a hit in 41 of 86 games this year (47.7%), with at least two hits on seven occasions (8.1%).
- He has gone deep in 10.5% of his games in 2023, and 3.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Sheets has had an RBI in 18 games this year (20.9%), including seven multi-RBI outings (8.1%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 19 games this season (22.1%), but has had no multi-run games.
Gavin Sheets Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|42
|GP
|43
|.187
|AVG
|.248
|.264
|OBP
|.313
|.280
|SLG
|.444
|4
|XBH
|11
|3
|HR
|6
|13
|RBI
|17
|26/12
|K/BB
|21/10
|0
|SB
|0
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective 7.2 K/9, the worst in MLB.
- The Rockies have a 5.52 team ERA that ranks 29th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rockies pitchers combine to surrender 173 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (second-most in baseball).
- Lambert (2-4 with a 5.46 ERA and 51 strikeouts in 59 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rockies, his seventh of the season.
- The right-hander's last time out came on Sunday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he tossed six innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- In 20 games this season, the 26-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.46, with 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .270 against him.
