The Chicago Cubs, including Dansby Swanson (.231 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 106 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Cole Ragans and the Kansas City Royals at Wrigley Field, Friday at 2:20 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the White Sox.

Dansby Swanson Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Royals Starter: Cole Ragans

Cole Ragans TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Dansby Swanson At The Plate

Swanson is batting .253 with 19 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 49 walks.

Swanson has gotten a hit in 64 of 106 games this season (60.4%), including 28 multi-hit games (26.4%).

He has homered in 16 games this season (15.1%), homering in 3.9% of his chances at the plate.

Swanson has had an RBI in 38 games this season (35.8%), including 15 multi-RBI outings (14.2%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

In 41.5% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 12 games with multiple runs (11.3%).

Dansby Swanson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 53 GP 53 .277 AVG .229 .346 OBP .328 .485 SLG .398 22 XBH 17 10 HR 8 35 RBI 25 52/21 K/BB 62/28 1 SB 3

Royals Pitching Rankings