How to Watch the Cubs vs. Royals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 18
Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals take the field on Friday at Wrigley Field against Jameson Taillon, who is starting for the Chicago Cubs. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET for the first game of a three-game series.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Cubs vs. Royals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, August 18, 2023
- Time: 2:20 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: Wrigley Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Discover More About This Game
|Cubs Injury Report
|Cubs vs Royals Betting Trends & Stats
|Cubs vs Royals Player Props
|Cubs vs Royals Pitching Matchup
|Cubs vs Royals Odds
Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Cubs average 1.2 home runs per game to rank 13th in MLB play with 147 total home runs.
- Chicago's .419 slugging percentage ranks 10th-best in MLB.
- The Cubs' .254 batting average is 10th-best in MLB.
- Chicago scores the fifth-most runs in baseball (604 total, five per game).
- The Cubs are fourth in baseball with an on-base percentage of .332.
- The Cubs' nine strikeouts per game rank 21st in MLB.
- Chicago's pitching staff is 22nd in MLB with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Chicago's 4.25 team ERA ranks 16th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Cubs average MLB's 18th-ranked WHIP (1.287).
Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher
- Taillon makes the start for the Cubs, his 22nd of the season. He is 7-7 with a 5.71 ERA and 91 strikeouts in 104 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Sunday, the right-hander went three innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, allowing eight earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- Taillon is looking to pick up his fifth quality start of the year.
- Taillon will try to collect his 15th outing of five or more innings pitched this season. He's averaging five innings per appearance.
- He has made two appearances this season in which he did not allow an earned run.
Cubs Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Cubs Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/11/2023
|Blue Jays
|W 6-2
|Away
|Javier Assad
|José Berríos
|8/12/2023
|Blue Jays
|W 5-4
|Away
|Justin Steele
|Chris Bassitt
|8/13/2023
|Blue Jays
|L 11-4
|Away
|Jameson Taillon
|Hyun-Jin Ryu
|8/15/2023
|White Sox
|L 5-3
|Home
|Kyle Hendricks
|Touki Toussaint
|8/16/2023
|White Sox
|W 4-3
|Home
|Javier Assad
|Mike Clevinger
|8/18/2023
|Royals
|-
|Home
|Jameson Taillon
|Cole Ragans
|8/19/2023
|Royals
|-
|Home
|Justin Steele
|Brady Singer
|8/20/2023
|Royals
|-
|Home
|Kyle Hendricks
|Jordan Lyles
|8/21/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|Javier Assad
|Reese Olson
|8/22/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|-
|Tarik Skubal
|8/23/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|Justin Steele
|Matt Manning
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.