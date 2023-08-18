Nico Hoerner and Salvador Perez will be among the stars on display when the Chicago Cubs play the Kansas City Royals on Friday at 2:20 PM ET, at Wrigley Field.

The Cubs are -190 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Royals (+155).

Cubs vs. Royals Odds & Info

Date: Friday, August 18, 2023

Friday, August 18, 2023 Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Cubs -190 +155 - - - - - -

Cubs Recent Betting Performance

In four games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Cubs have a record of 2-2.

When it comes to hitting the over, the Cubs and their opponents are 5-5-0 in their last 10 games with a total.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Cubs' last 10 games.

Cubs Betting Records & Stats

The Cubs have a 33-24 record in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 57.9% of those games).

Chicago has played as moneyline favorites of -190 or shorter in only two games this season, which it split 1-1.

The implied moneyline probablility for this matchup gives the Cubs a 65.5% chance to win.

Chicago has played in 120 games with a set over/under, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 63 times (63-53-4).

The Cubs have a 5-6-0 record ATS this season.

Cubs Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 33-29 29-29 25-28 37-30 42-40 20-18

