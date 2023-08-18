Cubs vs. Royals Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 18
Friday's contest that pits the Chicago Cubs (62-58) against the Kansas City Royals (39-84) at Wrigley Field has a projected final score of 6-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Cubs, who is a slight favorite in this matchup according to our model. First pitch is at 2:20 PM on August 18.
The Cubs will look to Jameson Taillon (7-7) versus the Royals and Cole Ragans (3-4).
Cubs vs. Royals Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, August 18, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET
- Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Cubs vs. Royals Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Cubs 6, Royals 4.
Total Prediction for Cubs vs. Royals
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
Cubs Performance Insights
- The Cubs have played as the favorite in four of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.
- Chicago and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in its last 10 games with a total.
- The Cubs have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.
- The Cubs have entered the game as favorites 57 times this season and won 33, or 57.9%, of those games.
- Chicago is 3-3 this season when entering a game favored by -185 or more on the moneyline.
- The implied probability of a win from the Cubs, based on the moneyline, is 64.9%.
- Chicago is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking fifth with 604 total runs this season.
- The Cubs have a 4.25 team ERA that ranks 16th among all league pitching staffs.
Cubs Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|August 11
|@ Blue Jays
|W 6-2
|Javier Assad vs José Berríos
|August 12
|@ Blue Jays
|W 5-4
|Justin Steele vs Chris Bassitt
|August 13
|@ Blue Jays
|L 11-4
|Jameson Taillon vs Hyun-Jin Ryu
|August 15
|White Sox
|L 5-3
|Kyle Hendricks vs Touki Toussaint
|August 16
|White Sox
|W 4-3
|Javier Assad vs Mike Clevinger
|August 18
|Royals
|-
|Jameson Taillon vs Cole Ragans
|August 19
|Royals
|-
|Justin Steele vs Brady Singer
|August 20
|Royals
|-
|Kyle Hendricks vs Jordan Lyles
|August 21
|@ Tigers
|-
|Javier Assad vs Reese Olson
|August 22
|@ Tigers
|-
|TBA vs Tarik Skubal
|August 23
|@ Tigers
|-
|Justin Steele vs Matt Manning
