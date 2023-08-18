Friday's contest that pits the Chicago Cubs (62-58) against the Kansas City Royals (39-84) at Wrigley Field has a projected final score of 6-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Cubs, who is a slight favorite in this matchup according to our model. First pitch is at 2:20 PM on August 18.

The Cubs will look to Jameson Taillon (7-7) versus the Royals and Cole Ragans (3-4).

Cubs vs. Royals Game Info & Odds

  • When: Friday, August 18, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET
  • Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois
  • How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Cubs vs. Royals Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Cubs 6, Royals 4.

Total Prediction for Cubs vs. Royals

  • Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Read More About This Game

Cubs Performance Insights

  • The Cubs have played as the favorite in four of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.
  • Chicago and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in its last 10 games with a total.
  • The Cubs have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.
  • The Cubs have entered the game as favorites 57 times this season and won 33, or 57.9%, of those games.
  • Chicago is 3-3 this season when entering a game favored by -185 or more on the moneyline.
  • The implied probability of a win from the Cubs, based on the moneyline, is 64.9%.
  • Chicago is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking fifth with 604 total runs this season.
  • The Cubs have a 4.25 team ERA that ranks 16th among all league pitching staffs.

Cubs Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
August 11 @ Blue Jays W 6-2 Javier Assad vs José Berríos
August 12 @ Blue Jays W 5-4 Justin Steele vs Chris Bassitt
August 13 @ Blue Jays L 11-4 Jameson Taillon vs Hyun-Jin Ryu
August 15 White Sox L 5-3 Kyle Hendricks vs Touki Toussaint
August 16 White Sox W 4-3 Javier Assad vs Mike Clevinger
August 18 Royals - Jameson Taillon vs Cole Ragans
August 19 Royals - Justin Steele vs Brady Singer
August 20 Royals - Kyle Hendricks vs Jordan Lyles
August 21 @ Tigers - Javier Assad vs Reese Olson
August 22 @ Tigers - TBA vs Tarik Skubal
August 23 @ Tigers - Justin Steele vs Matt Manning

