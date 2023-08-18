Friday's contest that pits the Chicago Cubs (62-58) against the Kansas City Royals (39-84) at Wrigley Field has a projected final score of 6-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Cubs, who is a slight favorite in this matchup according to our model. First pitch is at 2:20 PM on August 18.

The Cubs will look to Jameson Taillon (7-7) versus the Royals and Cole Ragans (3-4).

Cubs vs. Royals Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, August 18, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET

Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Cubs vs. Royals Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Cubs 6, Royals 4.

Total Prediction for Cubs vs. Royals

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Cubs Performance Insights

The Cubs have played as the favorite in four of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

Chicago and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in its last 10 games with a total.

The Cubs have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

The Cubs have entered the game as favorites 57 times this season and won 33, or 57.9%, of those games.

Chicago is 3-3 this season when entering a game favored by -185 or more on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Cubs, based on the moneyline, is 64.9%.

Chicago is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking fifth with 604 total runs this season.

The Cubs have a 4.25 team ERA that ranks 16th among all league pitching staffs.

Cubs Schedule