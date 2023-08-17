Mets vs. Cardinals Probable Starting Pitchers Today - August 17
DJ Stewart carries a two-game homer streak into the New York Mets' (55-66) game versus the St. Louis Cardinals (54-67) at 7:15 PM ET on Thursday, at Busch Stadium.
The Mets will look to Jose Quintana (0-4) against the Cardinals and Adam Wainwright (3-7).
Mets vs. Cardinals Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Thursday, August 17, 2023
- Time: 7:15 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Location: St. Louis, Missouri
- Venue: Busch Stadium
- Probable Pitchers: Quintana - NYM (0-4, 3.03 ERA) vs Wainwright - STL (3-7, 8.77 ERA)
Mets Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: José Quintana
- Quintana (0-4) will take the mound for the Mets, his sixth start of the season.
- The left-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw six innings against the Atlanta Braves, giving up one earned run while allowing four hits.
- The 34-year-old has an ERA of 3.03, a 2 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.281 in five games this season.
- He's looking to extend his four-game quality start streak.
- Quintana has pitched five or more innings in five straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- He has not pitched this season without allowing at least one earned run.
Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Adam Wainwright
- Wainwright makes the start for the Cardinals, his 16th of the season. He is 3-7 with an 8.77 ERA and 39 strikeouts through 66 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last time out was on Saturday against the Kansas City Royals, when he threw one inning, surrendering eight earned runs while giving up nine hits.
- The 41-year-old has an ERA of 8.77, with 5.3 strikeouts per nine innings in 15 games this season. Opposing batters have a .375 batting average against him.
- Wainwright is looking to secure his second quality start of the year in this game.
- Wainwright heads into the matchup with 10 outings of five or more innings pitched this year.
- So far during the 2023 campaign he has allowed one or more earned runs in each of his appearances.
Adam Wainwright vs. Mets
- The opposing Mets offense has the 20th-ranked slugging percentage (.400) and ranks 10th in home runs hit (153) in all of MLB. They have a collective .236 batting average, and are 26th in the league with 941 total hits and 19th in MLB play scoring 526 runs.
- Wainwright has a 4.26 ERA and a 1.421 WHIP against the Mets this season in 6 1/3 innings pitched, allowing a .292 batting average over one appearance.
