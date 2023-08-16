Sportsbooks have set player props for Nico Hoerner, Luis Robert and others when the Chicago Cubs host the Chicago White Sox at Wrigley Field on Wednesday at 8:05 PM ET.

White Sox vs. Cubs Game Info

When: Wednesday, August 16, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET

Wednesday, August 16, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: MARQ

MLB Props Today: Chicago White Sox

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Robert Stats

Robert has put up 118 hits with 30 doubles, a triple, 32 home runs and 24 walks. He has driven in 66 runs with 16 stolen bases.

He has a .273/.326/.568 slash line on the season.

Robert will look for his ninth straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last 10 outings he is batting .306 with two doubles, a triple, three home runs, two walks and six RBI.

Robert Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Cubs Aug. 15 2-for-5 1 1 1 5 0 vs. Yankees Aug. 9 1-for-1 1 0 0 1 2 vs. Yankees Aug. 8 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Yankees Aug. 7 1-for-4 0 0 2 2 0 at Guardians Aug. 6 1-for-4 1 0 1 3 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Vaughn Stats

Andrew Vaughn has 105 hits with 24 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs, 29 walks and 62 RBI.

He has a slash line of .252/.315/.428 so far this season.

Vaughn Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Cubs Aug. 15 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Brewers Aug. 13 3-for-4 1 0 0 3 vs. Brewers Aug. 12 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Brewers Aug. 11 2-for-5 0 0 1 2 vs. Yankees Aug. 9 1-for-4 1 0 0 1

MLB Props Today: Chicago Cubs

Javier Assad Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 3.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Assad Stats

Javier Assad (2-2) will take the mound for the Cubs, his fourth start of the season.

Assad Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Blue Jays Aug. 11 7.0 4 1 1 2 1 vs. Braves Aug. 5 3.2 5 2 2 3 2 vs. Reds Jul. 31 3.2 1 0 0 4 3 at Cardinals Jul. 29 0.1 0 0 0 0 0 at White Sox Jul. 26 1.2 0 0 0 1 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Hoerner Stats

Hoerner has 22 doubles, four triples, nine home runs, 34 walks and 59 RBI (131 total hits). He has stolen 28 bases.

He has a slash line of .283/.341/.406 so far this season.

Hoerner will look for his eighth straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .324 with two doubles, a home run, six walks and an RBI.

Hoerner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. White Sox Aug. 15 2-for-3 0 0 0 2 1 at Blue Jays Aug. 13 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 at Blue Jays Aug. 12 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 at Blue Jays Aug. 11 2-for-5 1 1 1 5 1 at Mets Aug. 9 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Bellinger Stats

Cody Bellinger has 108 hits with 19 doubles, a triple, 18 home runs, 29 walks and 59 RBI. He's also stolen 17 bases.

He has a .325/.377/.551 slash line so far this year.

Bellinger Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. White Sox Aug. 15 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Blue Jays Aug. 13 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Blue Jays Aug. 12 2-for-4 2 0 1 3 0 at Blue Jays Aug. 11 2-for-4 1 1 2 5 0 at Mets Aug. 9 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

