Nico Hoerner and the Chicago Cubs (61-58) will take on Luis Robert and the Chicago White Sox (48-72) at Wrigley Field on Wednesday, August 16. First pitch is scheduled for 8:05 PM ET.

The Cubs are favored in this one, at -165, while the underdog White Sox have +140 odds to win. The over/under is 10.5 runs for the matchup.

White Sox vs. Cubs Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Wednesday, August 16, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Probable Pitchers: Javier Assad - CHC (2-2, 3.12 ERA) vs Mike Clevinger - CHW (5-5, 3.55 ERA)

White Sox vs. Cubs Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

White Sox vs. Cubs Betting Trends and Insights

The Cubs have been favorites in 56 games this season and won 32 (57.1%) of those contests.

The Cubs have gone 6-6 in games they have played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -165 or shorter (50%).

The implied probability of a win from the Cubs, based on the moneyline, is 62.3%.

The Cubs were the moneyline favorite for three of their last 10 games, and they went 1-2 in those matchups.

In their last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), the Cubs and their opponents combined to go over the run total five times.

The White Sox have been chosen as underdogs in 81 games this year and have walked away with the win 28 times (34.6%) in those games.

This year, the White Sox have won six of 19 games when listed as at least +140 or better on the moneyline.

The White Sox have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, the White Sox and their opponents are 4-6-0 in their last 10 games with a total.

White Sox vs. Cubs Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Eloy Jiménez 1.5 (+170) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+120) Andrew Benintendi 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+170) Andrew Vaughn 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+170) Tim Anderson 1.5 (+160) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+850) 0.5 (+210) Yoán Moncada 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+180)

White Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 23rd 3rd

