On Wednesday, Nico Hoerner (.459 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including one home run) and the Chicago Cubs face the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Mike Clevinger. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-3) against the White Sox.

Nico Hoerner Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

Stadium: Wrigley Field

TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Nico Hoerner At The Plate

Hoerner leads Chicago with a slugging percentage of .406, fueled by 35 extra-base hits.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 21st, his on-base percentage ranks 50th, and he is 102nd in the league in slugging.

Hoerner will look to extend his seven-game hitting streak. He's batting .444 with one homer over the course of his last outings.

In 74.5% of his 110 games this season, Hoerner has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 38 multi-hit games.

He has homered in 8.2% of his games this season, and 1.8% of his chances at the plate.

Hoerner has had an RBI in 35 games this season (31.8%), including 16 multi-RBI outings (14.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored at least once 50 times this season (45.5%), including 15 games with multiple runs (13.6%).

Nico Hoerner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 58 GP 52 .298 AVG .266 .361 OBP .319 .433 SLG .376 19 XBH 16 6 HR 3 35 RBI 24 32/19 K/BB 35/15 16 SB 12

White Sox Pitching Rankings