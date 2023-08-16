MLB Games Tonight: How to Watch on TV, Streaming & Odds - Wednesday, August 16
The New York Yankees versus the Atlanta Braves is one of many compelling options on today's MLB schedule.
We have what you need regarding how to watch today's MLB action right here. Check out the links below.
Watch MLB games and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial to Fubo..
How to Watch Today's MLB Games
The New York Mets (54-66) play the Pittsburgh Pirates (54-66)
The Pirates will take to the field at Citi Field against the Mets on Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- NYM Key Player: Pete Alonso (.222 AVG, 35 HR, 88 RBI)
- PIT Key Player: Bryan Reynolds (.266 AVG, 17 HR, 57 RBI)
Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
|NYM Moneyline
|PIT Moneyline
|Total
|-122
|+103
|9
The Minnesota Twins (63-58) face the Detroit Tigers (53-66)
The Tigers will hit the field at Target Field versus the Twins on Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- MIN Key Player: Carlos Correa (.231 AVG, 15 HR, 54 RBI)
- DET Key Player: Spencer Torkelson (.228 AVG, 19 HR, 64 RBI)
Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
|MIN Moneyline
|DET Moneyline
|Total
|-187
|+158
|8.5
Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!
The Colorado Rockies (46-74) host the Arizona Diamondbacks (60-60)
The Diamondbacks hope to get a road victory at Coors Field versus the Rockies on Wednesday at 3:10 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
Hitters to Watch
- COL Key Player: Ryan McMahon (.248 AVG, 19 HR, 60 RBI)
- ARI Key Player: Corbin Carroll (.271 AVG, 21 HR, 59 RBI)
Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
|ARI Moneyline
|COL Moneyline
|Total
|-133
|+112
|12.5
The San Francisco Giants (64-56) play host to the Tampa Bay Rays (72-50)
The Rays will hit the field at Oracle Park versus the Giants on Wednesday at 3:45 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- SF Key Player: Michael Conforto (.251 AVG, 15 HR, 55 RBI)
- TB Key Player: Yandy Díaz (.321 AVG, 16 HR, 60 RBI)
Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
|TB Moneyline
|SF Moneyline
|Total
|-118
|-100
|9
Buy gear from your favorite teams and players NOW at Fanatics!
The Cincinnati Reds (62-59) play host to the Cleveland Guardians (58-62)
The Guardians will take to the field at Great American Ball Park versus the Reds on Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- CIN Key Player: Spencer Steer (.272 AVG, 18 HR, 66 RBI)
- CLE Key Player: José Ramírez (.282 AVG, 18 HR, 65 RBI)
Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
|CIN Moneyline
|CLE Moneyline
|Total
|-168
|+143
|9.5
The Miami Marlins (63-58) face the Houston Astros (69-52)
The Astros will take to the field at LoanDepot park against the Marlins on Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- MIA Key Player: Luis Arraez (.363 AVG, 5 HR, 58 RBI)
- HOU Key Player: Kyle Tucker (.296 AVG, 23 HR, 89 RBI)
Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
|HOU Moneyline
|MIA Moneyline
|Total
|-128
|+108
|8
The St. Louis Cardinals (54-66) play the Oakland Athletics (33-87)
The Athletics will take to the field at Busch Stadium against the Cardinals on Wednesday at 6:45 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- STL Key Player: Nolan Arenado (.289 AVG, 25 HR, 84 RBI)
- OAK Key Player: Esteury Ruiz (.252 AVG, 2 HR, 37 RBI)
Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
|STL Moneyline
|OAK Moneyline
|Total
|-186
|+157
|9.5
The Washington Nationals (53-67) host the Boston Red Sox (63-56)
The Red Sox hope to get a road victory at Nationals Park versus the Nationals on Wednesday at 7:05 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- WSH Key Player: Lane Thomas (.282 AVG, 20 HR, 68 RBI)
- BOS Key Player: Justin Turner (.285 AVG, 19 HR, 73 RBI)
Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
|BOS Moneyline
|WSH Moneyline
|Total
|-169
|+143
|9
The Toronto Blue Jays (67-54) play the Philadelphia Phillies (65-55)
The Phillies will hit the field at Rogers Centre against the Blue Jays on Wednesday at 7:07 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- TOR Key Player: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (.264 AVG, 18 HR, 72 RBI)
- PHI Key Player: Bryson Stott (.298 AVG, 11 HR, 47 RBI)
Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
|TOR Moneyline
|PHI Moneyline
|Total
|-151
|+128
|8
The Atlanta Braves (77-42) play host to the New York Yankees (60-60)
The Yankees hope to get a road victory at Truist Park versus the Braves on Wednesday at 7:20 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- ATL Key Player: Ronald Acuña Jr. (.338 AVG, 27 HR, 73 RBI)
- NYY Key Player: Gleyber Torres (.265 AVG, 18 HR, 49 RBI)
Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
|ATL Moneyline
|NYY Moneyline
|Total
|-238
|+195
|-
The Chicago Cubs (61-58) face the Chicago White Sox (48-72)
The White Sox will take to the field at Wrigley Field versus the Cubs on Wednesday at 8:05 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- CHC Key Player: Nico Hoerner (.283 AVG, 9 HR, 59 RBI)
- CHW Key Player: Luis Robert (.273 AVG, 32 HR, 66 RBI)
Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
|CHC Moneyline
|CHW Moneyline
|Total
|-148
|+124
|-
The Texas Rangers (72-48) take on the Los Angeles Angels (59-62)
The Angels will take to the field at Globe Life Field versus the Rangers on Wednesday at 8:05 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- TEX Key Player: Marcus Semien (.282 AVG, 19 HR, 78 RBI)
- LAA Key Player: Shohei Ohtani (.302 AVG, 41 HR, 84 RBI)
Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
|TEX Moneyline
|LAA Moneyline
|Total
|-183
|+155
|9
The Kansas City Royals (39-82) face the Seattle Mariners (64-55)
The Mariners will hit the field at Kauffman Stadium versus the Royals on Wednesday at 8:10 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- KC Key Player: Bobby Witt Jr. (.277 AVG, 23 HR, 76 RBI)
- SEA Key Player: Julio Rodríguez (.256 AVG, 19 HR, 71 RBI)
Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
|SEA Moneyline
|KC Moneyline
|Total
|-199
|+166
|9
The San Diego Padres (57-63) face the Baltimore Orioles (74-46)
The Orioles will hit the field at PETCO Park against the Padres on Wednesday at 8:40 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- SD Key Player: Juan Soto (.265 AVG, 24 HR, 75 RBI)
- BAL Key Player: Adley Rutschman (.265 AVG, 16 HR, 58 RBI)
Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
|SD Moneyline
|BAL Moneyline
|Total
|-165
|+139
|8
The Los Angeles Dodgers (72-46) face the Milwaukee Brewers (65-55)
The Brewers will hit the field at Dodger Stadium against the Dodgers on Wednesday at 10:10 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
Hitters to Watch
- LAD Key Player: Freddie Freeman (.338 AVG, 23 HR, 83 RBI)
- MIL Key Player: Christian Yelich (.289 AVG, 16 HR, 67 RBI)
Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
|LAD Moneyline
|MIL Moneyline
|Total
|-235
|+191
|8.5
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.