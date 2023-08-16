Jeimer Candelario vs. White Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 16
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 11:23 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Chicago Cubs and Jeimer Candelario (.429 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starter Mike Clevinger and the Chicago White Sox at Wrigley Field, Wednesday at 8:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 against the White Sox.
Jeimer Candelario Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- White Sox Starter: Mike Clevinger
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Jeimer Candelario At The Plate
- Candelario is hitting .274 with 35 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 41 walks.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 36th, his on-base percentage ranks 31st, and he is 24th in the league in slugging.
- In 64.9% of his 111 games this season, Candelario has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 29 multi-hit games.
- He has gone deep in 15.3% of his games in 2023 (17 of 111), and 3.6% of his trips to the dish.
- In 31.5% of his games this year, Candelario has driven in at least one run. In 16 of those games (14.4%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 44.1% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 12.6%.
Jeimer Candelario Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|5
|.520
|AVG
|.263
|.586
|OBP
|.300
|.800
|SLG
|.316
|5
|XBH
|1
|1
|HR
|0
|3
|RBI
|0
|3/4
|K/BB
|6/1
|2
|SB
|0
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the White Sox has a collective 9.6 K/9, the second-best in the league.
- The White Sox have the 23rd-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.59).
- White Sox pitchers combine to allow the fourth-most home runs in baseball (164 total, 1.4 per game).
- Clevinger (5-5 with a 3.55 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 78 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the White Sox, his 16th of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Thursday against the New York Yankees, the right-hander threw six innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- The 32-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.55, with 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 15 games this season. Opponents have a .242 batting average against him.
