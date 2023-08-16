On Wednesday, Ian Happ (batting .146 in his past 10 games) and the Chicago Cubs play the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Mike Clevinger. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his most recent game against the White Sox.

Ian Happ Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

  • Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • White Sox Starter: Mike Clevinger
  • TV Channel: MARQ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Ian Happ At The Plate

  • Happ is hitting .240 with 23 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 79 walks.
  • Among the qualifying batters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 115th, his on-base percentage ranks 22nd, and he is 104th in the league in slugging.
  • Happ has gotten at least one hit in 60.3% of his games this season (70 of 116), with multiple hits 25 times (21.6%).
  • Looking at the 116 games he has played this season, he's went deep in 12 of them (10.3%), and in 2.8% of his trips to the dish.
  • Happ has had at least one RBI in 28.4% of his games this season (33 of 116), with two or more RBI 17 times (14.7%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
  • He has scored at least once 45 times this year (38.8%), including 12 games with multiple runs (10.3%).

Ian Happ Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
59 GP 57
.233 AVG .246
.351 OBP .375
.410 SLG .401
20 XBH 19
8 HR 6
35 RBI 20
64/38 K/BB 54/41
4 SB 5

White Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the White Sox has a collective 9.6 K/9, the second-best in MLB.
  • The White Sox have a 4.59 team ERA that ranks 23rd across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The White Sox give up the fourth-most home runs in baseball (164 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Clevinger (5-5 with a 3.55 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 78 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the White Sox, his 16th of the season.
  • In his most recent appearance on Thursday, the righty tossed six innings against the New York Yankees, allowing one earned run while surrendering three hits.
  • In 15 games this season, the 32-year-old has an ERA of 3.55, with 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .242 against him.
