The Chicago White Sox, including Gavin Sheets (.292 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), take on starting pitcher Javier Assad and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, Wednesday at 8:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Brewers.

Gavin Sheets Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Wednesday, August 16, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Javier Assad

Javier Assad TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Gavin Sheets At The Plate

Sheets is hitting .218 with six doubles, eight home runs and 22 walks.

Sheets has gotten a hit in 40 of 85 games this season (47.1%), including seven multi-hit games (8.2%).

He has gone deep in 9.4% of his games in 2023 (eight of 85), and 3.3% of his trips to the plate.

Sheets has driven in a run in 17 games this season (20.0%), including six games with more than one RBI (7.1%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 18 of 85 games so far this season.

Gavin Sheets Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 42 GP 42 .187 AVG .248 .264 OBP .315 .280 SLG .425 4 XBH 10 3 HR 5 13 RBI 15 26/12 K/BB 20/10 0 SB 0

