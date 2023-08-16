Dansby Swanson vs. White Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 16
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 11:24 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Dansby Swanson -- .143 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the Chicago White Sox, with Mike Clevinger on the hill, on August 16 at 8:05 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the White Sox.
Dansby Swanson Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- White Sox Starter: Mike Clevinger
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Looking to place a prop bet on Dansby Swanson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Dansby Swanson At The Plate
- Swanson has 19 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 48 walks while batting .255.
- Swanson has reached base via a hit in 64 games this year (of 105 played), and had multiple hits in 28 of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in 15.2% of his games this season, and 3.9% of his chances at the plate.
- Swanson has an RBI in 38 of 105 games this season, with multiple RBI in 15 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- In 41.0% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 12 games with multiple runs (11.4%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Dansby Swanson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|52
|GP
|53
|.281
|AVG
|.229
|.348
|OBP
|.328
|.493
|SLG
|.398
|22
|XBH
|17
|10
|HR
|8
|35
|RBI
|25
|51/20
|K/BB
|62/28
|1
|SB
|3
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the White Sox pitching staff ranks second in MLB.
- The White Sox have the 23rd-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.59).
- White Sox pitchers combine to allow 164 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (fourth-most in baseball).
- Clevinger (5-5 with a 3.55 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 78 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the White Sox, his 16th of the season.
- The righty last appeared on Thursday against the New York Yankees, when he went six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.
- The 32-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.55, with 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 15 games this season. Opponents are hitting .242 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.