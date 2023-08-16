Cubs vs. White Sox Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 16
Wednesday's game between the Chicago Cubs (61-58) and Chicago White Sox (48-72) matching up at Wrigley Field has a projected final score of 6-3 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Cubs, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will begin at 8:05 PM ET on August 16.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Cubs will send Javier Assad (2-2) to the mound, while Mike Clevinger (5-5) will answer the bell for the White Sox.
Cubs vs. White Sox Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, August 16, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET
- Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: MARQ
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Cubs vs. White Sox Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Cubs 6, White Sox 3.
Total Prediction for Cubs vs. White Sox
- Total Prediction: Under 10.5 runs
Read More About This Game
Cubs Performance Insights
- In three games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Cubs have a record of 1-2.
- In their last 10 games with a total, the Cubs and their opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- The Cubs have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.
- This season, the Cubs have been favored 56 times and won 32, or 57.1%, of those games.
- The Cubs have a record of 6-6, a 50% win rate, when they're favored by -165 or more by oddsmakers this season.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 62.3% chance of a victory for the Cubs.
- The Cubs are among the highest scoring teams in the league, ranking fifth with 600 total runs this season.
- The Cubs have a 4.27 team ERA that ranks 16th among all MLB pitching staffs.
Cubs Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|August 9
|@ Mets
|L 4-3
|Kyle Hendricks vs David Peterson
|August 11
|@ Blue Jays
|W 6-2
|Javier Assad vs José Berríos
|August 12
|@ Blue Jays
|W 5-4
|Justin Steele vs Chris Bassitt
|August 13
|@ Blue Jays
|L 11-4
|Jameson Taillon vs Hyun-Jin Ryu
|August 15
|White Sox
|L 5-3
|Kyle Hendricks vs Touki Toussaint
|August 16
|White Sox
|-
|Javier Assad vs Mike Clevinger
|August 18
|Royals
|-
|Justin Steele vs Cole Ragans
|August 19
|Royals
|-
|Jameson Taillon vs Brady Singer
|August 20
|Royals
|-
|Kyle Hendricks vs Jordan Lyles
|August 21
|@ Tigers
|-
|Javier Assad vs Reese Olson
|August 22
|@ Tigers
|-
|TBA vs Tarik Skubal
