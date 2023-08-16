How to Watch the Cubs vs. White Sox Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 16
Mike Clevinger will start for the Chicago White Sox aiming to shut down Cody Bellinger and the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday at 8:05 PM ET.
Cubs vs. White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, August 16, 2023
- Time: 8:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: Wrigley Field
Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Cubs average 1.2 home runs per game to rank 13th in baseball with 145 total home runs.
- The Cubs rank ninth in baseball with a .419 slugging percentage.
- The Cubs rank ninth in MLB with a .255 batting average.
- The Cubs have the No. 5 offense in MLB play scoring five runs per game (600 total runs).
- The Cubs' .332 on-base percentage ranks fifth-best in baseball.
- The Cubs' nine strikeouts per game rank 21st in baseball.
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cubs pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Cubs' 4.27 team ERA ranks 16th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Cubs average baseball's 18th-ranked WHIP (1.289).
Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher
- Javier Assad (2-2 with a 3.12 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 60 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Cubs, his fourth of the season.
- The righty last pitched on Friday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he threw seven innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.
Cubs Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Cubs Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/9/2023
|Mets
|L 4-3
|Away
|Kyle Hendricks
|David Peterson
|8/11/2023
|Blue Jays
|W 6-2
|Away
|Javier Assad
|José Berríos
|8/12/2023
|Blue Jays
|W 5-4
|Away
|Justin Steele
|Chris Bassitt
|8/13/2023
|Blue Jays
|L 11-4
|Away
|Jameson Taillon
|Hyun-Jin Ryu
|8/15/2023
|White Sox
|L 5-3
|Home
|Kyle Hendricks
|Touki Toussaint
|8/16/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Home
|Javier Assad
|Mike Clevinger
|8/18/2023
|Royals
|-
|Home
|Justin Steele
|Cole Ragans
|8/19/2023
|Royals
|-
|Home
|Jameson Taillon
|Brady Singer
|8/20/2023
|Royals
|-
|Home
|Kyle Hendricks
|Jordan Lyles
|8/21/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|Javier Assad
|Reese Olson
|8/22/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|-
|Tarik Skubal
