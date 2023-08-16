Andrew Vaughn vs. Cubs Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 16
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 11:23 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Wednesday, Andrew Vaughn (.500 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Chicago White Sox face the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Javier Assad. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Cubs.
Andrew Vaughn Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Cubs Starter: Javier Assad
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Discover More About This Game
Andrew Vaughn At The Plate
- Vaughn is batting .252 with 24 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 29 walks.
- In 70.0% of his games this season (77 of 110), Vaughn has picked up at least one hit, and in 24 of those games (21.8%) he recorded at least two.
- Looking at the 110 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in 15 of them (13.6%), and in 3.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Vaughn has picked up an RBI in 41 games this year (37.3%), with two or more RBI in 15 of those contests (13.6%).
- He has scored in 40.0% of his games this year (44 of 110), with two or more runs three times (2.7%).
Andrew Vaughn Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|55
|GP
|55
|.265
|AVG
|.241
|.333
|OBP
|.297
|.475
|SLG
|.382
|21
|XBH
|20
|11
|HR
|4
|32
|RBI
|30
|38/15
|K/BB
|56/14
|0
|SB
|0
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cubs has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Cubs have the 16th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.27).
- Cubs pitchers combine to allow the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (134 total, 1.1 per game).
- Assad (2-2) gets the starting nod for the Cubs in his fourth start of the season. He has a 3.12 ERA in 60 2/3 innings pitched, with 45 strikeouts.
- The right-hander last appeared on Friday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he went seven innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.
- The 26-year-old has an ERA of 3.12, with 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 21 games this season. Opponents have a .232 batting average against him.
