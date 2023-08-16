Andrew Benintendi -- with a slugging percentage of .238 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the Chicago Cubs, with Javier Assad on the mound, on August 16 at 8:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI against the Cubs.

Andrew Benintendi Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Wrigley Field

TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Andrew Benintendi At The Plate

Benintendi has 113 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .334.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 50th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 65th and he is 132nd in slugging.

Benintendi has gotten at least one hit in 74.8% of his games this year (80 of 107), with more than one hit 28 times (26.2%).

He has hit a home run in two of 107 games played this season, and in 0.4% of his plate appearances.

Benintendi has had at least one RBI in 24.3% of his games this year (26 of 107), with two or more RBI five times (4.7%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 43 games this season (40.2%), including eight multi-run games (7.5%).

Andrew Benintendi Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 51 GP 56 .275 AVG .263 .343 OBP .327 .347 SLG .351 14 XBH 15 0 HR 2 10 RBI 22 37/20 K/BB 32/20 6 SB 5

