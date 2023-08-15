The Chicago White Sox (47-72) take a three-game losing streak into a home matchup versus the Chicago Cubs (61-57), at 8:05 PM ET on Tuesday.

The Cubs will give the ball to Kyle Hendricks (4-6, 4.17 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the White Sox will counter with Touki Toussaint (1-5, 4.27 ERA).

White Sox vs. Cubs Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Tuesday, August 15, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Hendricks - CHC (4-6, 4.17 ERA) vs Toussaint - CHW (1-5, 4.27 ERA)

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Touki Toussaint

Toussaint gets the start for the White Sox, his eighth of the season. He is 1-5 with a 4.27 ERA and 47 strikeouts over 46 1/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander's most recent appearance was on Wednesday against the New York Yankees, when he tossed five innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up six hits.

The 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.27, with 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings in 11 games this season. Opponents are batting .205 against him.

Toussaint has not registered a quality start so far this season.

Toussaint will look to go five or more innings for his fourth straight appearance. He's averaging 4.2 frames per outing.

In three of his appearances this season he has not give up an earned run.

Touki Toussaint vs. Cubs

He will face off against a Cubs offense that is hitting .255 as a unit (10th in the MLB). They are also slugging a collective .419 (ninth in the league) with 143 total home runs (12th in MLB play).

Toussaint has pitched one inning without giving up a hit or an earned run against the Cubs this season.

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Kyle Hendricks

The Cubs will hand the ball to Hendricks (4-6) for his 16th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday, when he gave up two earned runs and allowed five hits in five innings against the New York Mets.

The 33-year-old has pitched in 15 games this season with an ERA of 4.17, a 4.07 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.135.

He has seven quality starts in 15 chances this season.

Hendricks has started 15 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings 12 times. He averages 5.7 innings per appearance.

In 15 appearances this season, he has finished one without allowing an earned run.

Kyle Hendricks vs. White Sox

The White Sox have scored 490 runs this season, which ranks 25th in MLB. They have 961 hits, 20th in baseball, with 129 home runs (21st in the league).

The White Sox have gone 4-for-22 with two doubles and three RBI in one game against the right-hander this season.

