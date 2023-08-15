White Sox vs. Cubs Probable Starting Pitchers Today - August 15
The Chicago White Sox (47-72) take a three-game losing streak into a home matchup versus the Chicago Cubs (61-57), at 8:05 PM ET on Tuesday.
The Cubs will give the ball to Kyle Hendricks (4-6, 4.17 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the White Sox will counter with Touki Toussaint (1-5, 4.27 ERA).
White Sox vs. Cubs Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Tuesday, August 15, 2023
- Time: 8:05 PM ET
- TV: MARQ
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: Wrigley Field
- Probable Pitchers: Hendricks - CHC (4-6, 4.17 ERA) vs Toussaint - CHW (1-5, 4.27 ERA)
White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Touki Toussaint
- Toussaint gets the start for the White Sox, his eighth of the season. He is 1-5 with a 4.27 ERA and 47 strikeouts over 46 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance was on Wednesday against the New York Yankees, when he tossed five innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.27, with 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings in 11 games this season. Opponents are batting .205 against him.
- Toussaint has not registered a quality start so far this season.
- Toussaint will look to go five or more innings for his fourth straight appearance. He's averaging 4.2 frames per outing.
- In three of his appearances this season he has not give up an earned run.
Touki Toussaint vs. Cubs
- He will face off against a Cubs offense that is hitting .255 as a unit (10th in the MLB). They are also slugging a collective .419 (ninth in the league) with 143 total home runs (12th in MLB play).
- Toussaint has pitched one inning without giving up a hit or an earned run against the Cubs this season.
Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Kyle Hendricks
- The Cubs will hand the ball to Hendricks (4-6) for his 16th start of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday, when he gave up two earned runs and allowed five hits in five innings against the New York Mets.
- The 33-year-old has pitched in 15 games this season with an ERA of 4.17, a 4.07 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.135.
- He has seven quality starts in 15 chances this season.
- Hendricks has started 15 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings 12 times. He averages 5.7 innings per appearance.
- In 15 appearances this season, he has finished one without allowing an earned run.
Kyle Hendricks vs. White Sox
- The White Sox have scored 490 runs this season, which ranks 25th in MLB. They have 961 hits, 20th in baseball, with 129 home runs (21st in the league).
- The White Sox have gone 4-for-22 with two doubles and three RBI in one game against the right-hander this season.
