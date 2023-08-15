The Chicago White Sox (47-72) take a three-game losing streak into a home matchup versus the Chicago Cubs (61-57), at 8:05 PM ET on Tuesday.

The Cubs will give the ball to Kyle Hendricks (4-6, 4.17 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the White Sox will counter with Touki Toussaint (1-5, 4.27 ERA).

White Sox vs. Cubs Pitcher Matchup Info

  • Date: Tuesday, August 15, 2023
  • Time: 8:05 PM ET
  • TV: MARQ
  • Location: Chicago, Illinois
  • Venue: Wrigley Field
  • Probable Pitchers: Hendricks - CHC (4-6, 4.17 ERA) vs Toussaint - CHW (1-5, 4.27 ERA)

White Sox Injury Report
Cubs vs White Sox Betting Trends & Stats

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Touki Toussaint

  • Toussaint gets the start for the White Sox, his eighth of the season. He is 1-5 with a 4.27 ERA and 47 strikeouts over 46 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander's most recent appearance was on Wednesday against the New York Yankees, when he tossed five innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up six hits.
  • The 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.27, with 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings in 11 games this season. Opponents are batting .205 against him.
  • Toussaint has not registered a quality start so far this season.
  • Toussaint will look to go five or more innings for his fourth straight appearance. He's averaging 4.2 frames per outing.
  • In three of his appearances this season he has not give up an earned run.

Touki Toussaint vs. Cubs

  • He will face off against a Cubs offense that is hitting .255 as a unit (10th in the MLB). They are also slugging a collective .419 (ninth in the league) with 143 total home runs (12th in MLB play).
  • Toussaint has pitched one inning without giving up a hit or an earned run against the Cubs this season.

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Kyle Hendricks

  • The Cubs will hand the ball to Hendricks (4-6) for his 16th start of the season.
  • The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday, when he gave up two earned runs and allowed five hits in five innings against the New York Mets.
  • The 33-year-old has pitched in 15 games this season with an ERA of 4.17, a 4.07 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.135.
  • He has seven quality starts in 15 chances this season.
  • Hendricks has started 15 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings 12 times. He averages 5.7 innings per appearance.
  • In 15 appearances this season, he has finished one without allowing an earned run.

Kyle Hendricks vs. White Sox

  • The White Sox have scored 490 runs this season, which ranks 25th in MLB. They have 961 hits, 20th in baseball, with 129 home runs (21st in the league).
  • The White Sox have gone 4-for-22 with two doubles and three RBI in one game against the right-hander this season.

