Andrew Vaughn and the Chicago White Sox will hit the field against the Chicago Cubs and starter Kyle Hendricks on Tuesday. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET at Wrigley Field.

White Sox vs. Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Time: 8:05 PM ET

TV Channel: MARQ

Location: Chicago, Illinois

Venue: Wrigley Field

White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The White Sox have hit 129 homers this season, which ranks 21st in the league.

The White Sox rank 26th in MLB with a team slugging percentage of just .385 this season.

The White Sox have a team batting average of .237 this season, which ranks 22nd among MLB teams.

The White Sox have scored 490 runs (4.1 per game) this season, which ranks 25th in MLB.

The White Sox have an on-base percentage of .294 this season, which ranks last in the league.

The White Sox rank 19th with an average of 8.9 strikeouts per game.

The White Sox average 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, second-most in the league.

The White Sox have the 23rd-ranked ERA (4.60) in the majors this season.

The White Sox have a combined WHIP of 1.385 as a pitching staff, which ranks 22nd in MLB.

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

The White Sox's Touki Toussaint (1-5) will make his eighth start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Wednesday, when he threw five innings against the New York Yankees, giving up four earned runs while allowing six hits.

In seven starts this season, Toussaint has not yet earned a quality start.

Toussaint has three starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has three appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 11 chances this season.

White Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away White Sox Starter Opponent Starter 8/8/2023 Yankees L 7-1 Home Touki Toussaint Clarke Schmidt 8/9/2023 Yankees W 9-2 Home Mike Clevinger Ian Hamilton 8/11/2023 Brewers L 7-6 Home Michael Kopech Corbin Burnes 8/12/2023 Brewers L 3-2 Home Jesse Scholtens Brandon Woodruff 8/13/2023 Brewers L 7-3 Home Dylan Cease Freddy Peralta 8/15/2023 Cubs - Away Touki Toussaint Kyle Hendricks 8/16/2023 Cubs - Away Mike Clevinger Javier Assad 8/18/2023 Rockies - Away Michael Kopech Peter Lambert 8/19/2023 Rockies - Away Jesse Scholtens Kyle Freeland 8/20/2023 Rockies - Away Dylan Cease Chris Flexen 8/21/2023 Mariners - Home Touki Toussaint Luis Castillo

