Tim Anderson vs. Cubs Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 15
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Tuesday, Tim Anderson (.194 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, two walks and two RBI) and the Chicago White Sox play the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Hendricks. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Brewers.
Tim Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 15, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Cubs Starter: Kyle Hendricks
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Tim Anderson At The Plate
- Anderson is batting .240 with 12 doubles, a triple, a home run and 21 walks.
- Anderson has picked up a hit in 59.3% of his 91 games this year, with at least two hits in 27.5% of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in one of 91 games, and in 0.3% of his plate appearances.
- In 20 games this year, Anderson has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored at least once 28 times this year (30.8%), including seven games with multiple runs (7.7%).
Tim Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|42
|GP
|49
|.215
|AVG
|.260
|.254
|OBP
|.309
|.264
|SLG
|.304
|5
|XBH
|9
|1
|HR
|0
|11
|RBI
|10
|39/7
|K/BB
|47/14
|2
|SB
|9
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The Cubs pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cubs have a 4.27 team ERA that ranks 16th across all league pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combine to give up 133 home runs (1.1 per game), the 10th-fewest in baseball.
- Hendricks (4-6) gets the starting nod for the Cubs in his 16th start of the season. He's put together a 4.17 ERA in 86 1/3 innings pitched, with 57 strikeouts.
- The right-hander's last time out came on Wednesday against the New York Mets, when he tossed five innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- In 15 games this season, the 33-year-old has an ERA of 4.17, with 5.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .251 against him.
