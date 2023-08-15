Eloy Jimenez, with a slugging percentage of .333 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the Chicago Cubs, with Kyle Hendricks on the mound, August 15 at 8:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Brewers.

Eloy Jiménez Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Tuesday, August 15, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Kyle Hendricks

Kyle Hendricks TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Eloy Jiménez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Eloy Jiménez At The Plate

Jimenez has 14 doubles, 14 home runs and 21 walks while hitting .274.

Jimenez has picked up a hit in 72.3% of his 83 games this year, with multiple hits in 25.3% of them.

In 14 games this year, he has gone deep (16.9%, and 4.1% of his trips to the plate).

Jimenez has had an RBI in 34 games this year (41.0%), including 13 multi-RBI outings (15.7%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 33 of 83 games (39.8%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Eloy Jiménez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 43 GP 40 .299 AVG .247 .337 OBP .296 .443 SLG .460 12 XBH 16 6 HR 8 26 RBI 24 34/10 K/BB 36/11 0 SB 0

Cubs Pitching Rankings