Tuesday's contest between the Chicago Cubs (61-57) and the Chicago White Sox (47-72) at Wrigley Field has a projected final score of 5-4 based on our computer prediction, with the Cubs coming out on top. First pitch is at 8:05 PM on August 15.

The Cubs will give the nod to Kyle Hendricks (4-6) versus the White Sox and Touki Toussaint (1-5).

Cubs vs. White Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET

Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: MARQ

MARQ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Cubs vs. White Sox Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Cubs 5, White Sox 4.

Total Prediction for Cubs vs. White Sox

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Cubs Performance Insights

In three games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Cubs have a record of 2-1.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Cubs and their opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Cubs' last 10 games.

This season, the Cubs have won 32 out of the 55 games, or 58.2%, in which they've been favored.

The Cubs have a record of 3-2 when they're favored by -185 or more by bookmakers this season.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Cubs have a 64.9% chance to win.

The Cubs are among the highest scoring teams in the league, ranking fifth with 597 total runs this season.

The Cubs have the 16th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.27).

Cubs Schedule