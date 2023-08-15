Cubs vs. White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers Today - August 15
The Chicago White Sox (47-72) will attempt to snap a three-game losing streak when visiting the Chicago Cubs (61-57) at 8:05 PM ET on Tuesday.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Cubs will send Kyle Hendricks (4-6) to the mound, while Touki Toussaint (1-5) will take the ball for the White Sox.
Cubs vs. White Sox Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Tuesday, August 15, 2023
- Time: 8:05 PM ET
- TV: MARQ
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: Wrigley Field
- Probable Pitchers: Hendricks - CHC (4-6, 4.17 ERA) vs Toussaint - CHW (1-5, 4.27 ERA)
Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Kyle Hendricks
- Hendricks (4-6) will take the mound for the Cubs, his 16th start of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday, when he gave up two earned runs and allowed five hits in five innings against the New York Mets.
- The 33-year-old has an ERA of 4.17 and 5.9 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .251 in 15 games this season.
- He has earned a quality start seven times in 15 starts this season.
- Hendricks has started 15 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings 12 times. He averages 5.7 innings per appearance.
- He has one appearance with no earned runs allowed in 15 chances this season.
Kyle Hendricks vs. White Sox
- The White Sox have scored 490 runs this season, which ranks 25th in MLB. They are batting .237 for the campaign with 129 home runs, 21st in the league.
- The White Sox have gone 4-for-22 with two doubles and three RBI in 6 1/3 innings this season against the right-hander.
White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Touki Toussaint
- The White Sox will send Toussaint (1-5) to the mound for his eighth start of the season. He is 1-5 with a 4.27 ERA and 47 strikeouts through 46 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the New York Yankees, when he threw five innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up six hits.
- In 11 games this season, the 27-year-old has amassed a 4.27 ERA and 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .205 to opposing hitters.
- Toussaint has yet to record a quality start so far this year.
- Toussaint will look to continue a four-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 4.2 innings per outing).
- In three of his appearances this season he did not give up an earned run.
Touki Toussaint vs. Cubs
- He will take the mound against a Cubs offense that ranks 10th in the league with 1024 total hits (on a .255 batting average). The squad also slugs a collective .419 (ninth in the league) with 143 total home runs (12th in MLB action).
- Head-to-head against the Cubs this season, Toussaint has pitched one inning without giving up a hit or an earned run.
