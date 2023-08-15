Cody Bellinger Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. White Sox - August 15
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Chicago Cubs, including Cody Bellinger and his .686 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Touki Toussaint and the Chicago White Sox at Wrigley Field, Tuesday at 8:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Blue Jays.
Cody Bellinger Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 15, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- White Sox Starter: Touki Toussaint
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Looking to place a prop bet on Cody Bellinger? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Cody Bellinger At The Plate
- Bellinger leads Chicago in OBP (.379) and total hits (108) this season.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks fourth, his on-base percentage ranks 11th, and he is eighth in the league in slugging.
- In 66 of 87 games this season (75.9%) Bellinger has had a hit, and in 31 of those games he had more than one (35.6%).
- In 17 games this year, he has hit a long ball (19.5%, and 4.9% of his trips to the dish).
- Bellinger has driven home a run in 39 games this year (44.8%), including more than one RBI in 13.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on six occasions..
- He has scored in 58.6% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 18.4%.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Cody Bellinger Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|45
|GP
|42
|.335
|AVG
|.321
|.386
|OBP
|.371
|.576
|SLG
|.535
|23
|XBH
|15
|9
|HR
|9
|33
|RBI
|26
|28/14
|K/BB
|28/14
|11
|SB
|6
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The White Sox pitching staff ranks second in MLB with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The White Sox have the 23rd-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.60).
- White Sox pitchers combine to surrender 162 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (fourth-most in the league).
- The White Sox will send Toussaint (1-5) to the mound to make his eighth start of the season. He is 1-5 with a 4.27 ERA and 47 strikeouts through 46 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Wednesday against the New York Yankees, when he tossed five innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 27-year-old has a 4.27 ERA and 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings across 11 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .205 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.