Christopher Morel Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. White Sox - August 15
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Chicago Cubs, including Christopher Morel (.094 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Touki Toussaint and the Chicago White Sox at Wrigley Field, Tuesday at 8:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Blue Jays.
Christopher Morel Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 15, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- White Sox Starter: Touki Toussaint
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Looking to place a prop bet on Christopher Morel? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Christopher Morel At The Plate
- Morel is batting .256 with 13 doubles, a triple, 18 home runs and 27 walks.
- Morel has had a hit in 47 of 75 games this season (62.7%), including multiple hits 16 times (21.3%).
- Looking at the 75 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in 18 of them (24.0%), and in 5.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Morel has an RBI in 34 of 75 games this season, with multiple RBI in 14 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- He has scored in 52.0% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 10.7%.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Christopher Morel Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|38
|.265
|AVG
|.248
|.313
|OBP
|.338
|.508
|SLG
|.511
|15
|XBH
|17
|8
|HR
|10
|32
|RBI
|23
|51/10
|K/BB
|50/17
|3
|SB
|1
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the White Sox has a collective 9.6 K/9, the second-best in the league.
- The White Sox's 4.60 team ERA ranks 23rd across all MLB pitching staffs.
- White Sox pitchers combine to surrender 162 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (fourth-most in the league).
- Toussaint (1-5 with a 4.27 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 46 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the White Sox, his eighth of the season.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Wednesday against the New York Yankees, when he went five innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing six hits.
- The 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.27, with 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 11 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .205 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.