Andrew Vaughn Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Cubs - August 15
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Chicago White Sox, including Andrew Vaughn and his .526 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Kyle Hendricks and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, Tuesday at 8:05 PM ET.
He racked up three hits (going 3-for-4) in his last game against the Brewers.
Andrew Vaughn Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 15, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cubs Starter: Kyle Hendricks
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Explore More About This Game
Andrew Vaughn At The Plate
- Vaughn has 24 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 29 walks while batting .255.
- Vaughn has picked up a hit in 77 of 109 games this year, with multiple hits 24 times.
- In 15 games this year, he has gone deep (13.8%, and 3.3% of his trips to the dish).
- Vaughn has driven home a run in 41 games this year (37.6%), including more than one RBI in 13.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..
- He has scored at least once 44 times this season (40.4%), including three games with multiple runs (2.8%).
Andrew Vaughn Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|55
|GP
|54
|.265
|AVG
|.245
|.333
|OBP
|.303
|.475
|SLG
|.389
|21
|XBH
|20
|11
|HR
|4
|32
|RBI
|30
|38/15
|K/BB
|56/14
|0
|SB
|0
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cubs pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Cubs have a 4.27 team ERA that ranks 16th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Cubs allow the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (133 total, 1.1 per game).
- Hendricks (4-6) takes the mound for the Cubs in his 16th start of the season. He's put together a 4.17 ERA in 86 1/3 innings pitched, with 57 strikeouts.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday against the New York Mets, the righty threw five innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 33-year-old has an ERA of 4.17, with 5.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 15 games this season. Opponents have a .251 batting average against him.
