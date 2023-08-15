The Women's World Cup schedule on Tuesday, August 15, 2023 features a semifinals match between two of the four remaining teams, with both squads setting their sights on securing a berth in the final on August 20.

Here you can find info on live coverage of all of Tuesday's Women's World Cup action.

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Tuesday's Women's World Cup Match

One match is scheduled for Tuesday. Below is the day's agenda:

Spain vs. Sweden

Game Time: 4:00 AM ET on August 15

4:00 AM ET on August 15 TV: FOX US

FOX US Watch this match live without cable with a free trial to Fubo!

2023 Women's World Cup Favorites

Want to know which teams are the top dogs at the 2023 Women's World Cup? We've got the top favorites -- and the latest title odds -- below:

Spain: +160

England: +190

Australia: +400

Sweden: +425

Japan: +450

Netherlands: +1100

Norway: +5000

Switzerland: +10000

New Zealand: +25000

South Korea: +50000

Bet on who will win the Women's World Cup and more at Draftkings! Bet now to get a first deposit bonus of up to $1,000!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit DraftKings for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.