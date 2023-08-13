Yasmani Grandal -- .148 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox against the Milwaukee Brewers, with Freddy Peralta on the mound, on August 13 at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Brewers.

Yasmani Grandal Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023

Sunday, August 13, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta

Freddy Peralta TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Yasmani Grandal At The Plate

Grandal is batting .242 with 12 doubles, eight home runs and 30 walks.

In 48 of 95 games this year (50.5%) Grandal has had a hit, and in 19 of those games he had more than one (20.0%).

He has hit a home run in 8.4% of his games in 2023, and 2.4% of his trips to the dish.

Grandal has had at least one RBI in 24.2% of his games this year (23 of 95), with more than one RBI eight times (8.4%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored a run in 23 games this season, with multiple runs five times.

Yasmani Grandal Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 43 GP 50 .226 AVG .254 .297 OBP .332 .331 SLG .385 8 XBH 12 3 HR 5 9 RBI 23 28/11 K/BB 48/19 0 SB 0

Brewers Pitching Rankings