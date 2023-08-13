Player prop bet odds for Christian Yelich, Luis Robert and others are listed when the Milwaukee Brewers visit the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field on Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

White Sox vs. Brewers Game Info

When: Sunday, August 13, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Sunday, August 13, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois

MLB Props Today: Chicago White Sox

Luis Robert Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Robert Stats

Robert has 30 doubles, a triple, 31 home runs, 24 walks and 65 RBI (116 total hits). He's also stolen 16 bases.

He's slashed .271/.325/.563 so far this year.

Robert hopes to build on a seven-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 outings he is batting .314 with three doubles, a triple, two home runs, two walks and six RBI.

Robert Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Yankees Aug. 9 1-for-1 1 0 0 1 2 vs. Yankees Aug. 8 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Yankees Aug. 7 1-for-4 0 0 2 2 0 at Guardians Aug. 6 1-for-4 1 0 1 3 0 at Guardians Aug. 5 2-for-3 1 1 1 5 2

Andrew Vaughn Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -154)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -154) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +245)

Vaughn Stats

Andrew Vaughn has recorded 102 hits with 24 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 29 walks. He has driven in 62 runs.

He has a .250/.314/.429 slash line on the season.

Vaughn Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Brewers Aug. 12 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Brewers Aug. 11 2-for-5 0 0 1 2 vs. Yankees Aug. 9 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 vs. Yankees Aug. 8 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Yankees Aug. 7 2-for-3 1 1 2 5

MLB Props Today: Milwaukee Brewers

Freddy Peralta Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 7.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Peralta Stats

The Brewers will send Freddy Peralta (8-8) to the mound for his 23rd start this season.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his fourth consecutive quality start.

Peralta has pitched five or more innings in 12 straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has made 22 appearances and finished four of them without allowing an earned run.

Among qualified pitchers this season, the 27-year-old's 4.20 ERA ranks 38th, 1.180 WHIP ranks 24th, and 11.1 K/9 ranks fifth.

Peralta Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Rockies Aug. 7 7.0 1 1 1 13 0 at Nationals Aug. 1 6.0 6 3 3 7 2 vs. Reds Jul. 26 6.0 4 0 0 13 0 vs. Braves Jul. 21 5.0 6 6 6 5 3 at Reds Jul. 15 6.0 1 0 0 6 2

Christian Yelich Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Yelich Stats

Yelich has 27 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs, 57 walks and 65 RBI (127 total hits). He has stolen 24 bases.

He has a .289/.375/.469 slash line on the year.

Yelich has hit safely in five games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .333 with four walks and an RBI.

Yelich Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at White Sox Aug. 12 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at White Sox Aug. 11 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 1 vs. Rockies Aug. 9 2-for-5 0 0 1 2 0 vs. Rockies Aug. 8 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Rockies Aug. 7 2-for-3 3 0 0 2 0

Carlos Santana Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Santana Stats

Carlos Santana has 90 hits with 25 doubles, 14 home runs, 47 walks and 56 RBI. He's also stolen six bases.

He has a .226/.306/.394 slash line on the year.

Santana Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at White Sox Aug. 12 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at White Sox Aug. 11 2-for-6 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Rockies Aug. 9 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rockies Aug. 7 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Pirates Aug. 6 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

