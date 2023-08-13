On Sunday, August 13, Christian Yelich's Milwaukee Brewers (64-54) visit Luis Robert's Chicago White Sox (47-71) at Guaranteed Rate Field. The first pitch will be thrown at 2:10 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Brewers as -125 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog White Sox +105 moneyline odds to win. The over/under is 8 runs for the game.

White Sox vs. Brewers Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, August 13, 2023

Sunday, August 13, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Probable Pitchers: Freddy Peralta - MIL (8-8, 4.20 ERA) vs Dylan Cease - CHW (5-5, 4.42 ERA)

White Sox vs. Brewers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

White Sox vs. Brewers Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Brewers have won 36 out of the 61 games, or 59%, in which they've been favored.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -125 or shorter, the Brewers have a record of 28-20 (58.3%).

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Milwaukee has a 55.6% chance to win.

The Brewers went 6-4 across the 10 games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Milwaukee and its opponents combined to hit the over six times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The White Sox have been underdogs in 79 games this season and have come away with the win 27 times (34.2%) in those contests.

The White Sox have a mark of 20-41 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by +105 or worse on the moneyline.

In 10 games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the White Sox have a record of 4-6.

Chicago and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in the last 10 games with a total.

White Sox vs. Brewers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Andrew Benintendi 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+155) 0.5 (+800) 0.5 (+240) Tim Anderson 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+160) 0.5 (+800) 0.5 (+280) Andrew Vaughn 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+240) Elvis Andrus 0.5 (-115) 0.5 (-115) 0.5 (+875) 0.5 (+325) Yasmani Grandal 0.5 (-118) 0.5 (-118) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+300)

White Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 24th 3rd

