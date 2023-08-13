How to Watch the White Sox vs. Brewers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 13
The Chicago White Sox and Luis Robert take the field against Brice Turang and the Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday at Guaranteed Rate Field.
White Sox vs. Brewers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, August 13, 2023
- Time: 2:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance
- The White Sox have hit 129 homers this season, which ranks 19th in the league.
- Chicago ranks 26th in the majors with a .386 team slugging percentage.
- The White Sox rank 22nd in MLB with a .237 team batting average.
- Chicago has scored 487 runs (4.1 per game) this season, which ranks 24th in MLB.
- The White Sox have an OBP of just .294 this season, which ranks last in MLB.
- The White Sox rank 20th with an average of 8.9 strikeouts per game.
- Chicago strikes out an MLB-high 9.6 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff.
- Chicago pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.58 ERA this year, which ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The White Sox rank 23rd in MLB with a combined 1.386 WHIP this season.
White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher
- The White Sox will send Dylan Cease (5-5) to the mound for his 25th start this season.
- The right-hander did not allow a run in 5 1/3 innings pitched on Tuesday in his last outing, a matchup with the New York Yankees.
- He has earned a quality start nine times in 24 starts this season.
- Cease has 20 starts of five or more innings this season in 24 chances. He averages 5.3 innings per outing.
- He has two appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 24 chances this season.
White Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|White Sox Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/7/2023
|Yankees
|W 5-1
|Home
|Dylan Cease
|Gerrit Cole
|8/8/2023
|Yankees
|L 7-1
|Home
|Touki Toussaint
|Clarke Schmidt
|8/9/2023
|Yankees
|W 9-2
|Home
|Mike Clevinger
|Ian Hamilton
|8/11/2023
|Brewers
|L 7-6
|Home
|Michael Kopech
|Corbin Burnes
|8/12/2023
|Brewers
|L 3-2
|Home
|Jesse Scholtens
|Brandon Woodruff
|8/13/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Home
|Dylan Cease
|Freddy Peralta
|8/15/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Away
|Touki Toussaint
|Kyle Hendricks
|8/16/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Away
|Mike Clevinger
|Javier Assad
|8/18/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Away
|Michael Kopech
|Peter Lambert
|8/19/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Away
|Jesse Scholtens
|Kyle Freeland
|8/20/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Away
|Dylan Cease
|Kyle Freeland
